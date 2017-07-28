Real estate site Redfin soars 45% after IPO

It was a great day for Redfin, the Seattle-based real estate site which finally went public after 13 years as a startup. After pricing above the range at $15 per share and raising $138 million, the stock soared 45% before closing at $21.72.

This gives Redfin a market cap of $1.73 billion, well above its last private round, which was about $770 million. Redfin raised over $167 million in equity funding over the years.

Just days before the IPO, one of its original co-founders threatened a patent lawsuit. But investors don’t seem to be too worried.

Greylock Partners stands to benefit the most since the firm owned a 12.4 percent stake prior to the IPO. Madrona Ventures owned 11.4 percent, Tiger Global owned 10.5 percent and Draper Fisher Jurvetson owned 10.2 percent.

“We are proud of Redfin’s unique and powerful culture, which emanates from the CEO and creates a super conductive energy that unites the team,” said James Slavet, a partner at Greylock. “We appreciate the hard work and deep commitment that has gotten the company to this milestone.”

Redfin makes money by taking a cut of the home sales generated by its site. The IPO filing touted stats that show the commission is lower than the industry average.

Investors seem to be liking Redfin’s improving financials. The company has shown strong year-over-year growth. Its top line was $267.2 million revenue for last year, up from $187.3 million in 2015 and $125.4 million in 2014. Losses narrowed to $22.5 million for 2016, down from $30.2 million in 2015.

But Redfin’s first quarter showed growing losses, largely due to the introduction of its mortgage origination business. In the first quarter of 2017, it lost $28.1 million, up from the $24.3 million loss in the same quarter of last year.

Redfin isn’t the first Seattle-based real estate site to IPO. Zillow, which now owns Trulia, went public in 2011.

Redfin listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker “RDFN.”

Featured Image: Nasdaq