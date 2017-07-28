How to watch Tesla’s Model 3 handover event live

If you want to check out the Tesla Model 3 special handover event, where the carmaker will provide its first 30 production vehicles to a group of early buyers (mostly staff), then you’re in luck: It’s happening tonight at 9 PM PT, with a live stream kicking off at 8:45 PM PT.

The stream will be carried live on Tesla.com, which is where you can tune in to enjoy the show. It’ll likely be a somewhat flashy affair, based on an Instagram post shared by Tesla CEO Elon Musk that showed preparations underway for the big event, with large light signs shining on the side of the Fremont-based Tesla factory.

Setting up for Model 3 handover tomorrow night … A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Tesla’s already rolled one production Model 3 off the line, but it was destined for Elon Musk himself – a pre-order customer who actually secured the rights to the first vehicle gifted Musk his place in line as a birthday present, and Musk took delivery on July 9.

Watch the first Model 3 handovers on https://t.co/7Ol1Bw0ZaG this Friday at 8:45pm PT pic.twitter.com/b00OZGviNK — Tesla (@TeslaMotors) July 26, 2017

The event tonight should be filled with plenty of happy customers, and we should learn more about the Model 3, too, so tune in then. We’ll also be carrying live updates and news from the event right here on TechCrunch, of course.