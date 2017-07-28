Equity podcast: Facebook good, everyone else bad

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s running social science experiment concerning the memorization of esoteric numbers and venture capital-themed podcast.

This week we had the full crew on deck, including Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley, and myself — Alex! — to dive into the biggest news of the week. We weren’t alone, thankfully, as Maveron partner Rebecca Kaden joined us in the studio to mull over the latest.

The news of the week was earnings-themed, unsurprisingly, including Amazon’s big revenue beat and profit miss, Alphabet’s slightly fretful growth and losses on its “Other Bets,” whatever the hell happened to Twitter during the San Francisco dawn, and Facebook’s continued triumphal parade.

All that and we spent a minute on the latest regarding Slack’s newest round. Hints: It’s big, and happening. (The company has big competition and even faster growth.)

