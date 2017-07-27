Startups
Meg Whitman says she’s not going to Uber

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman wants everyone to know that’s not going to Uber. Bloomberg and Recode had reported that she was on the short list for the CEO spot, but she took to Twitter to make it clear that it’s not happening.

In a three-part tweet, she concluded that the “rumors” have “become a distraction,” so she wants everyone to know that “she’s not going anywhere.” She emphasized that “Uber’s CEO will not be Meg Whitman.”

Rumors have been swirling about who will be Uber’s next CEO. Travis Kalanick stepped down last month, after the conclusion of an investigation into the company’s toxic culture.

Speculation intensified yesterday when it was announced that Whitman would be stepping down from HP’s board. Whitman still remains at the helm of HPE. The HP companies split into two in late 2015.

Whitman rose to prominence at eBay, where she was promoted to CEO. She then had an unsuccessful run for California governor.

Whitman has been at HP since 2011.

