i.am+ buys Wink, the smart home hub previously owned by Flextronics and Quirky

Wink — the smart home hub and platform originally incubated inside the failed connected object maker Quirky, and then acquired by Flextronics (now known as Flex) as part-payment for Quirky’s debts — has moved on to its third owner. i.am+, the “lifestyle technology company” owned by musician and entrepreneur Will.i.am, has acquired the company for an undisclosed sum.

The news was sent out in a memo to Wink users (first shared with us by reader Ben, and then by several others), which we’ll reprint below.

There are no announcements on the sites themselves yet, but we’ve also directly confirmed the sale with Wink and i.am+, both of whom are not sharing any other details.

“We’re excited about the future and look forward to sharing more in the coming months,” a Wink spokesperson said.

In other words, we don’t know who and what is being acquired, nor what happens with Wink’s products, nor anything about the product roadmap. (We also don’t know the price, but we do know that Quirky was picked up by Flex for $15 million.)

The sale is somewhat surprising, given that it was only a year ago that Wink’s founder, Nathan Smith, described how moving to Flex put the company onto more stable footing after a rocky start under the aptly-named Quirky.

Flex had already been manufacturing Wink’s hardware — which includes a smart home hub (similar to Amazon’s Echo or Google’s Home hub) and a touchscreen home controller that link up your various connected objects in your home, from light bulbs to music to apps.

In the sudden surge of home hub devices that let you stitch everything else together in your domestic digital world, Wink’s service has been relatively popular, last year claiming 1.3 million devices connected on its network and 20,000 more coming on each week. But it’s likely very hard to compete against the likes of Amazon, which apparently sold thousands of Echo devices per minute during its recent Prime Day sales bonanza.

It’s not completely clear why Flex decided to move out of the business — although the formidable prospect of achieving headway in a business where you have little to no retail experience may have had something to do with it.

It’s also unclear what relationship Flex, which still makes Wink’s devices — will keep with the company under the new owner. i.am+ has to date only shipped one product, Buttons, a set of Bluetooth-enabled wireless earphones designed for optimum audio. These have had mixed reception, so acquiring Wink gives i.am+ a clear route to expanding into a new category and building up its overall platform, expertise and reputation.

We’ll update this post as we learn more. The memo follows below.