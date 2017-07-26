Walmart cancels SNES Classic pre-orders, says ‘technical glitch’ made it appear

A few days ago — seemingly out of nowhere — a product page for Nintendo’s upcoming SNES Classic went live on Walmart.com, complete with a pre-order button.

The Twitterverse lit up with people trying to share the news before the resellers caught on. As did my phone.

Didn’t get your pre-order in? That’s okay. It looks like no one is getting them. Walmart just cancelled the pre-orders, claiming a “technical glitch” caused the page to appear before they intended.

Word of the cancellation comes from an email sent to customers this afternoon:

In other words: Oops, that product page wasn’t supposed to be live.