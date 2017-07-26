Media
Tesla's Top 10 Project Loveday videos reveal truly dedicated fans

Tesla is holding a video contest at the suggestion of a 10-year old fan named Bria Loveday, who asked the automaker to hold a competition among fans to see which ones could create the best videos celebrating their Tesla love. The submissions are all in, and Tesla is set to reveal its top 3 picks at Friday’s special Model 3 event at its headquarters in California.

The top 10 video finalists are already selected, however, and Tesla tweeted them out on Wednesday to give people a taste of the best submissions, out of 100s of entries they apparently received. Check out the videos below, and maybe pick your own favorite 3 to see how those line up with the official Tesla selections come Friday.

All 10 videos in one playlist:

[youtube https://youtu.be/PkVouc84MRg?list=PLEox0nUMFPF5iSFWTchf4LlSO4i1xw8Ic]

Featured Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

