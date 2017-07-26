PayPal growing faster than expected

Payments giant PayPal is growing faster than what analysts were expecting, according to the latest numbers.

For the second quarter of 2017, PayPal brought in $3.14 billion in revenue, when analysts were expecting $3.09 billion. This is up 18.3% from last year.

Adjusting earnings per share (excluding one-time expenses) also beat Wall Street’s predictions, at 46 cents, instead of 43 cents.

The company also raised earnings guidance for the year, meaning the company is telling investors that it is on track to exceed its goals.

Mobile payment volume increased 50% in the quarter, coming in at $36 billion.

It has been two years since PayPal separated from EBay. Its shares are up about 50% since then.

