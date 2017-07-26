At TechCrunch Disrupt, thousands of rapt attendees watch great interviews on stage only to feel a bit disappointed. Why? They can’t get follow up on the discussion afterwards to address their specific questions. So at Disrupt SF (Sept. 18-20) we are introducing a new twist for attendees who want to keep the conversation going.

We call it Off The Record sessions and the idea is to invite attendees (but no media, apart from TechCrunch’s own) to join a moderated conversation with investors and founders on the big themes of the show, like AI, Crypto/Currency, Robotics, China, and more (see below). Those topics happen to match some of the featured categories in our Startup Alley, which ensure we have plenty of founders in on the discussion. And we will also focus on those topics in our main programming with speakers like Sebastian Thrun, for example, tackling AI.

We literally want to surround Disrupt attendees with an opportunity to learn and engage with these massively important topics for founders and investors.

The Off The Record format is simple – the time and place for each will be listed in the show agenda so you know the who, when and where. A moderator will lead a conversation with a panel of notable founders and investors (and sometimes main stage speakers) and all participants can join in with questions to keep the discussions going. Afterwards, everyone can network and mingle with like-minded attendees.

What more do you need to know?

Applications are still open to find some crack investors for each Off The Record topic, each of whom will be able to attend Disrupt SF gratis.

Here’s the List of Off The Record sessions:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Cryptocurrencies & Blockchain

Security & Privacy

Robotics, Drones & Mobility

BioTech & Health

China Cross Border

And if you are ready to buy an early bird ticket to Disrupt, click here. You won’t want to miss Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors), Sebastian Thrun (Udacity), Bob Xu (Zhen Fund), Adi Tatarko (Houzz) or dozens of other terrific speakers.

