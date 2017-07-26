Kaspersky Lab releases free antivirus software in global push

Kaspersky Lab has launched a free version of its antivirus software in the U.S. with plans for a global rollout over the next four months. Called Kaspersky Free, the software provides the core essentials, including email and desktop antivirus protection, the ability to quarantine infected files, as well as automated updates.

The free version lacks some of the premium features users can purchase for $50 annually per device, including virtual private network (VPN), parental controls and extra protection for online financial transactions. Kaspersky claims that its free software option is light on ads, though users may be paying for the uncluttered interface by providing user data to Kaspersky.

The Russian software company made headlines recently as reports renewed suspicion around its potential ties to the Russian government. The company has denied these claims, which remain largely unsubstantiated, but that hasn’t been enough to get it back on federal lists of approved software vendors.

Featured Image: piranka/Getty Images