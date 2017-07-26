Apps
Instagram is down for some users

Instagram seems to be down for some users.

According to the live outage map on Down Detector, the service is not performing well for some folks in the U.S. and Europe.

While it went down for me for a hot second, it’s back up and running now. That said, Twitter is still freaking out, so it seems it may not be functioning properly for everyone at this time.

Instagram has yet to say anything about it, but they’re probably pretty busy over there.

