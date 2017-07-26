Facebook beats in Q2 with $9.32B revenue despite slower user growth

Facebook’s hot streak continued with a strong Q2 2017 earnings report. It earned $9.32 billion and $1.32 in GAAP actual EPS, compared to estimates of $9.2 billion revenue and $1.13 EPS. Revenue growth was 44.7% year-over-year, compared to 59% in Q2 2016, indicating that revenue is slowing down as Facebook warned investors that it was running out of space to show ads in the News Feed.

That revenue came from Facebook’s 2.01 billion monthly users, which grew 3.6% from 1.94 billion users last quarter when its growth rate was 4.3%. Facebook’s share price closed at $165.61 before earnings were announced, and dropped 1.19% immediately after earnings were announced to hover around 163.64 in after-hours trading.

Facebook’s profits reached $3.894 billion in Q2, up 71% year-over-year. The company had costs of $4.920 billion and a 47% operating margin, compared to Q1’s $3.06 billion in profit and 41% operating margin. Its year-over-year revenue growth reached. Mobile now accounts for 87% of ad revenue, or $8 billion, compared to 85% last quarter and 84% a year ago. Total ad revenue was $9.16 billion.

During Q2, Facebook began testing a free version of its Workplace enterprise collaboration suite. This could become a powerful funnel into the paid version of the software, which may evolve into a significant revenue source for Facebook. The company hit Facebook hit 5 million advertisers, and says 1 in 5 videos shared are Live.

Instagram continued its explosive growth, reaching 700 million users, 375 million users for its Direct messaging feature, and 250 million for its Snapchat Stories clone. Meanwhile, Messenger hit 1.2 billion monthly users. If Facebook can turn its enterprise, messaging, and Instagram arms into serious revenue generators, it may not matter that its already stuffed as many ads in News Feed as possible.