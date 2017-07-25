Apps
Nest

Wallflower wants to prevent cooking fires by making your stove smarter

Posted by
Next Story

ContainerShip launches its fully managed Kubernetes service

The fire department responds to a home fire every 86 seconds, and many of those start in the kitchen.

Wallflower is a device that easily hooks into most electric stoves, between the outlet and the stove itself, to notify users if there is risk of a fire.

If the stove is on when you leave the home, the Wallflower will send a notification to the your phone to remind you to turn it off. In fact, the Wallflower learns cooking habits and notifies users if the stove is on longer than usual.

While Wallflower only works with electric stoves right now, the team is working on creating a device that will retrofit gas stoves, as well.

Most retrofit products for stoves are in the $300 to $600 range, and connected stoves are upwards of $1,500. The Wallflower costs $169 and is ready to ship now.

Wallflower joins the growing category of smart home devices, especially as it relates to safety and security. And while there are plenty of smart smoke detectors, most notably the Nest Protect, the Wallflower focuses on prevention by hooking into one of the most common sources of fire and letting you know to take action before disaster ensues.

Crunchbase

  • Nest

    • Founded 2010
    • Overview Hatched in 2010, Nest is a full service early-stage venture capital firm focused on helping startups and talented founders from around the world build businesses that apply and commercialise innovation.Nest partners with leading corporations (OCBC, DBS, Infiniti and others) to run a series of mentor-driven accelerators within the healthcare, fintech, insurance, blockchain and smart cities &mobility …
    • Location Sheung Wan,
    • Categories Incubators, Finance, Venture Capital, FinTech, Innovation Management
    • Founders Simon Squibb
    • Website http://nest.vc
    • Full profile for Nest

  • Nest Labs

    • Founded 2010
    • Overview Nest Labs is a home automation producer of programmable, self-learning, sensor-driven, Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats, smoke detectors, and other security systems. It introduced the Nest Learning Thermostat in 2011 as its first product. The Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector was then introduced in October 2013. After acquiring Dropcam, the rebranded Nest Cam was introduced in June 2015.
    • Location Palo Alto, CA
    • Categories Sensor, Home Automation, Manufacturing
    • Website http://www.nest.com
    • Full profile for Nest Labs

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Nest
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

ContainerShip launches its fully managed Kubernetes service

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard