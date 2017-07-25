The first fully electric Mini will be a 3-door model entering production in 2019

BMW Group today revealed more information about its forthcoming battery electric Mini car, which will join the existing internal combustion and hybrid options as a pillar of the lineup. The all-electric model will be a “variant of the brand’s core 3 door model,” BMW revealed for the first time today, and will enter production in 2019 alongside the rest of the Mini lineup.

The electric Mini’s drietrain will be supplied by the company’s Landshut and Dingolfing plans in Bavaria, and they’ll be assembled with the rest of the vehicle at the main production plan in Oxford. The plan, for BMW, is part of its overarching strategy of developing a flexible vehicle structure that will make it possible to electrify every single one of the vehicle series in its lineup.

While BMW’s electrification roadmap extends well beyond 2020, in the immediate future the new Mini will be joined by a MBW i8 Roadster in 2018, and an all-electric X3 starting in 2020. The plug-in Mini Countryman variant is the latest in its overall alternative powertrain range of offerings.

No word yet on further details regarding the all-electric Mini, but expect more to be available soon since that 2019 production tiemline is not all that far off in terms of automaker manufacturing timelines.