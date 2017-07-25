Transportation
Lyft
taco bell

Lyft is partnering with Taco Bell for late night munchies pit stops

Posted by
Next Story

Nielsen’s TV ratings now include Hulu and YouTube TV

Lyft’s new partnership with Taco Bell seems like a weird cross-marketing campaign at first glance, but it could become a model for future tie-ups to come, and a new revenue opportunity for ride-hailing in general. Lyft and the fast food restaurant chain debuted “Taco Mode” today, which allows riders to add on a Taco Bell side trip during their ride with a simple tap within the app.

The tie-up includes other components of an “ultimate Taco Bell experience,” including custom swag and well as a special in-car menu, and free food giveaways. The stated explanation for the partnership on the Taco Bell side, according to a press release, is that already people often ask for a Taco Bell pitstop, especially on late-night rides, but the restauranteur believes there’s a missed opportunity in terms of people who want to ask but aren’t sure if that’s allowed.

Let me say that from personal experience as a youth frequenting bars pre-ride hailing, it’s definitely true that Taco Bell ended up as a frequent destination. But let me also say that this is likely more about giving Lyft a look at a new way to potentially bring on direct marketing opportunities with partners that can help them shore up revenue deficiencies in the primary business model.

  1. Taco Bell Lyft In-App Experience 2

  2. Taco Bell Lyft In-App Experience 1

  3. Taco Bell Lyft In-App Experience 3

 View Slideshow
Exit

Lyft is testing this out at first in a limited pilot – it’s running between July 27 and 29, and then again between August 3 and 5 in Orange County only between 9 PM and 2 AM local time. But the plan is to then “expand Taco Mode into additional markets by the end of the year, with an expected nationwide rollout in 2018.”

Done well, this could be a new business opportunity that helps Lyft bring in additional marketing partners and revenue with a minimum of impact to the core product and ride hailing service. But it’s hard not to imagine a future in which these kinds of deals proliferate to the point where hailing a ride is basically just asking for an onslaught of advertising to be presented to you during idle time – which is exactly what Facebook has become.

Crunchbase

  • Lyft

    • Founded 2012
    • Overview Zimride re-incorporated as Lyft, Inc. in May, 2012. Lyft is a peer-to-peer transportation platform that connects passengers who need rides with drivers willing to provide rides using their own personal vehicles. Lyft was started in 2012 with the mission of building a peer-to-peer transportation solution that would help make cities safer, more affordable and better connected. Lyft now operates …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Peer to Peer, Mobile Apps, Ride Sharing, Transportation
    • Founders Logan Green
    • Website http://lyft.com
    • Full profile for Lyft

  • Taco Bell

    • Founded 1962
    • Overview Taco Bell is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain. Taco Bell serves more than 35 million consumers each week in nearly 5,600 restaurants nationwide. More than 2 billion tacos and 1 billion burritos of all varieties are served in Taco Bell restaurants each year. From classics such as the Burrito Supreme® and Crunchy Taco to newer innovations like the Crunchwrap Supreme® …
    • Location Irvine, CA
    • Categories Gift Card, Restaurants, Nutrition
    • Website http://www.tacobell.com/home
    • Full profile for Taco Bell

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • taco bell
  • Lyft
  • Transportation
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Nielsen’s TV ratings now include Hulu and YouTube TV

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard