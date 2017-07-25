Former Voodoo PC head Rahul Sood talks about the road to real token sales

This week on Technotopia I interview Rahul Sood, former founder of Voodoo PC and the current CEO of Unikrn, an e-sports betting service. Sood, who spent a number of years at Microsoft Ventures, started Unikrn because he was the e-sports space was exploding in popularity. His company allows people to bet on gaming events and even bet on themselves as they get better at games.

Sood’s latest move is a token sale for the company that will allow players to use a token called Unicoin to enter raffles and win prizes. His is probably one of the most carefully-crafted token sales I’ve seen thus far and is well worth a closer look.

