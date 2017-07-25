Former Voodoo PC head Rahul Sood talks about the road to real token sales
Elon Musk says Mark Zuckerberg’s understanding of the future of AI is ‘limited’
This week on Technotopia I interview Rahul Sood, former founder of Voodoo PC and the current CEO of Unikrn, an e-sports betting service. Sood, who spent a number of years at Microsoft Ventures, started Unikrn because he was the e-sports space was exploding in popularity. His company allows people to bet on gaming events and even bet on themselves as they get better at games.
Sood’s latest move is a token sale for the company that will allow players to use a token called Unicoin to enter raffles and win prizes. His is probably one of the most carefully-crafted token sales I’ve seen thus far and is well worth a closer look.
Technotopia is a podcast about a better future by John Biggs. You can subscribe in Stitcher or iTunes and download the MP3 here.
0
SHARES