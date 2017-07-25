Crunch Report | Facebook Smart Speaker on the Way
Momenta raises $46M Series B for its self-driving car software
- Facebook acquires Source3 to get content creators paid
- Duolingo raises $25M at a $700M valuation
- SoftBank is reportedly keen to buy ‘multi-billion dollar stake’ in Uber
- Facebook reportedly building smart speaker with touch screen
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
