Google’s Sundar Pichai to join Alphabet’s Board

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is joining parent company Alphabet’s board, according to an announcement Monday from the company.

“Sundar has been doing a great job as Google’s CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships, and tremendous product innovation. I really enjoy working with him and I’m excited that he is joining the Alphabet board,” said Larry Page, CEO of Alphabet, in a statement.

Pichai has been running the Google division since August 2015, when the company decided to separate its different businesses and name the parent company, Alphabet. Pichai oversees most of Google’s name-bearing properties, including search, cloud and maps. His purview also includes Android and YouTube.

Pichai has been at the company since 2004 and previous roles overseeing Google consumer products, engineering and research efforts.

In addition to Page and Pichai, some of the other Alphabet board members include co-founder Sergey Brin, former CEO Eric Schmidt, Kleiner Perkins’ John Doerr, and Google SVP Diane Greene.

The company plans to announce its quarterly earnings after the stock market close today.

Featured Image: LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images