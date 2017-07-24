Ford’s 2018 Mustang GT can do 0-to-60 mph in under 4 seconds

Ford’s latest Mustang GT is the fastest ever – in its new Drag Strip mode, it can do 0-to-60 mph in under four seconds, which is faster than a lot of expensive sports cars, including the Porsche 911. The Drag Strip mode setting optimizes torque, and transmission to achieve the new acceleration, and hits that sub-four second time when paired with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires on the car.

This new record is also achieved on the Mustang’s new SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission, which helps improve speeds because, according to Mustang chief engineer Carl Widmann, “when you shift gears, you give up time.”

2018 Mustang GT can go 0-60 in under 4 seconds with new 10-speed automat... Ford Mustang GT Drag Strip Mode in 12-inch Digital Cluster

Overall the car manages 460 horsepower and 420 lb.-fit of torque through its 5.0-liter V8 engine, which Ford redesigned from the ground up for this 2018 Mustang. Dag Strip Mode is just one of five modes available to the driver with the new model, each of which suits a different kind of driving scenario.

Building out options and pricing for the new Mustang is going live on Ford’s website starting tomorrow, and the car will be available in showrooms starting this fall.