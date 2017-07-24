review
Crunch Report | KKR Buys WebMD for $2.8 Billion

SF-based Grabr grabs $2.6M to scale its traveller-driven shopping community

  1. KKR confirms it will buy WebMD for $2.8B in cash
  2. Grab gets $2B from Didi and SoftBank to fuel bid to defeat Uber in Southeast Asia
  3. Daimler and Bosch create a driverless parking garage
  4. Microsoft’s second-generation HoloLens will include a dedicated AI coprocessor

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

SF-based Grabr grabs $2.6M to scale its traveller-driven shopping community

