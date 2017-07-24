BentoBox, the website builder for restauranteurs, cooks up $4.8M Series A

Restaurant owners have a lot of responsibilities and a wide array of skills to handle those responsibilities. That said, building a website isn’t usually within that skill-set.

That’s where BentoBox comes in.

The company, which helps restaurant owners quickly build full-featured websites for their restaurants, has just closed a $4.8 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Bullpen Capital, with participation from Launch Capital, Seamless founders Jason Finger and Paul Appelbaum, RiverPark Ventures, and Invision CEO Carl Valberg, alongside existing seed investors.

BentoBox offers restauranteurs a platform with highly customizable templates for websites. The service also includes plug-and-play features for adding and updating menus, reservation integration with platforms like OpenTable, catering transactions, and more. BentoBox is also mobile-friendly, SEO-optimized, and offers the option to integrate digital and physical gift cards, sell tickets to events, and handle deposits and contracts.

While there are plenty of website builders out there, like Wix and SquareSpace, BentoBox promises that restaurant owners won’t have to hire someone to continually update the website or add new features or widgets, as the entire CMS is code-free. Plus, the BentoBox-powered sites are highly customizable, meaning that restauranteurs who prioritize design and style within their physical space can bring that same look and feel over to their website.

Thus far, BentoBox has processed over $1 million in transactions for its restaurant clients, of which there are more than 1,200 throughout the world.

As the company adds more and more features, it is also continually tweaking pricing, but founder and CEO Krystle Mobayeni says that pricing can range between $100 and $500 per month.

The new funding will go toward marketing and expanding the sales team, as well as development of a new marketing tool for clients.