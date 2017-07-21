Sledgehammer reveals Zombies trailer for Call of Duty: WWII

The next installment of Call of Duty is coming on November 4, and with it the franchise is returning to its boots-on-the-ground roots. The company has already revealed that the game, developed by Sledgehammer, is centered around WWII, and we’ve seen trailers and even gotten our own chance to play Multiplayer at E3 this year.

But today, at San Diego Comic-Con, Sledgehammer has revealed Nazi Zombies, the counterpart to Campaign/Multiplayer in CoD: WWII.

You can check out the trailer right here:

Zombies has been a popular piece of many of the Call of Duty games, including World At War, and all three Black Ops iterations. For those of you who don’t know (first, why are you on this article?), it’s a co-op game mode where real players play against the game itself to defeat an onslaught of endless zombies and ultimately survive.

Nazi Zombies is available as a part of Call of Duty: WWII, which is available on November 3.