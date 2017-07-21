Equity podcast: Roku’s IPO, Netflix’s momentum and Shyp’s layoffs
Roku is doing an IPO this year, Netflix shares soared after an earnings beat and Shyp is throwing in the towel everywhere but San Francisco. Cord-cutting was the theme of the latest episode of TechCrunch’s “Equity,” a podcast about tech business news.
This week, our special guest was Roy Bahat, head of Bloomberg Beta. TechCrunch’s Silicon Valley editor Connie Loizos also joined regular co-hosts Matthew Lynley and myself. (Alex Wilhelm is on vacation, but don’t worry, he’ll be back.)
Bahat, who previously founded a startup for a TV set-top box focused on video games, had insight on Roku, the digital streaming player. Then we debated whether Roku, Netflix, or another company will win the cord-cutting wars. Netflix has been on a roll, adding over 5 million new subscribers this past quarter.
We also discussed what went wrong at Shyp, the on-demand shipping company. They announced that they’re closing shop in all cities but San Francisco. They cited a difficult fundraising environment, saying that there’s a greater focus on the bottom line.
But hear it for yourself! Check us out on iTunes and pretty much all of the podcast platforms…
