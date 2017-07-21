YCombinator
Crunch Report | Y Combinator Wants In On The 3-Comma Club

Today’s Stories 

  1. Lyft launches a new self-driving division and will develop its own autonomous ride-hailing technology
  2. Shyp is reducing headcount and suspending all operations outside of SF
  3. Y Combinator is reportedly raising a $1 billion fund

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Chris Gates

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

  • Y Combinator

    • Founded 2005
    • Overview Y Combinator is a startup accelerator based in Mountain View, CA. In 2005, Y Combinator developed a new model of startup funding. Twice a year they invest a small amount of money ($120K) in a large number of startups (most recently 68). The startups move to Silicon Valley for 3 months. The YC partners work closely with each company to get them into the best possible shape and refine their pitch …
    • Location Mountain View, CA
    • Categories Finance, Venture Capital, Consulting
    • Website http://www.ycombinator.com
    • Full profile for Y Combinator

  • Lyft

    • Founded 2012
    • Overview Zimride re-incorporated as Lyft, Inc. in May, 2012. Lyft is a peer-to-peer transportation platform that connects passengers who need rides with drivers willing to provide rides using their own personal vehicles. Lyft was started in 2012 with the mission of building a peer-to-peer transportation solution that would help make cities safer, more affordable and better connected. Lyft now operates …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Peer to Peer, Mobile Apps, Ride Sharing, Transportation
    • Founders Logan Green
    • Website http://lyft.com
    • Full profile for Lyft

  • Sam Altman

    • Bio Sam Altman is the president of Y Combinator and the co-chair of OpenAI. Sam also serves on the board of Boom and Reddit. He was cofounder and CEO of Loopt, which was funded by Y Combinator in 2005 and acquired by Green Dot in 2012. Sam also founded Hydrazine Capital. He studied computer science at Stanford, and while there worked in the AI lab. Prior to taking over as Y Combinator's president, Sam was …
    • Full profile for Sam Altman

  • TechCrunch

  • Shyp

    • Founded 2013
    • Overview Shyp is the easiest way to ship your stuff. A driver comes to your house or business, picks up all items, then takes them away to be professionally packed and shipped to their destination. We’ll connect the package to USPS, FedEx, UPS, OnTrac or other regional carriers - automatically figuring out the best carrier to use for each individual delivery.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Shipping, Delivery, Logistics
    • Founders Kevin Gibbon
    • Website http://www.shyp.com
    • Full profile for Shyp

