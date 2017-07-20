Watch this teaser for Pacific Rim: Uprising that looks like a Jaegar commercial

Your next ride could be a huge, amazing combat robot designed to fight monsters: That’s the message behind this new teaser for Pacific Rim: Uprising, the sequel to Guillermo Del Toro’s 2013 Kaiju movie. The new instalment is set to star Star Wars’ John Boyega, and it’s arriving in theaters next February.

This teaser isn’t a straight up trailer – it’s a pseudo recruitment ad for Jaeger Pilots, and it’s heavy on the kind of close-up hardware glamor shots and single word inspirational messages that you get in luxury car ads.

I would like very much to be a Jaeger Pilot, but instead I’ll settle for catching this sequel when it comes out. I loved the original, and John Boyega leading the cast for the sequel should only make things even better.