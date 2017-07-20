Elon Musk says he has ‘verbal’ okay to build multi-state underground Hyperloop

Elon Musk said on Twitter that he received “verbal government approval” to build an underground Hyperloop transit network connecting New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington DC, with stops connecting each city center, and a dozen more entry or exit elevators located within each city. The project would be run through The Boring Company, Musk’s tunneling venture, which has already begun test digging near SpaceX HQ in California.

Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

Musk didn’t share any additional details about what he means by “verbal” approval specifically, and we’ve reached out to The Boring Company to find out more details. When the SpaceX and Tesla founder revealed the details of his future vision for The Boring Company, however, he described a network of underground tunnels that would transport goods on sleds, and that could offer transportation for cars, cargo and more, using Hyperloop as one potential conveyance option.

City center to city center in each case, with up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

In the original tweet, Musk noted that the trip time from New York to DC would be just under half-an-hour. Currently, by train, that trip is roughly three hours and 20 minutes, or over four hours by bus.

Musk also originally came up with the concept for Hyperloop, though he opened up the idea to development by outside interests because he said at the time that he would not have enough time to devote to making it a business in its own right, in addition to his other duties. It’s not clear whether the Hyperloop component of this project would be developed by The Boring Co. itself, or by an outside partner focused on the tech, like Hyperloop One, for instance.

It’s also unclear what exactly Musk means by “verbal government approval,” and whether that means he has the ‘okay’ to proceed with a proposal, or to actually start digging. Plus, it’ll likely require much more formal written approvals before anything can proceed. We’ve reached out to The Boring Company for more information, and will update if we receive a response.

Developing…