Crunch Report | Elon Musk Wants To Make Infrastructure Great Again

  1. YouTube TV triples its footprint with launches in 10 more U.S. markets
  2. Legendary Pokémon are headed to Pokémon Go
  3. Movidius launches a $79 deep-learning USB stick
  4. Elon Musk says he has ‘verbal’ okay to build multi-state underground Hyperloop

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

