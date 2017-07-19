Mighty Networks founder Gina Bianchini on building a business in silicon valley

In episode two of Founder’s Corner, Gina Bianchini, the founder and CEO of Mighty Networks, joins host and Omidyar Network partner Shripriya Mahesh to discuss her mission of empowering people to connect around their passions and pulls back the curtain on how she runs the business and manages her days as CEO.

Gina has a storied history building social networks and communities online. Before launching Mighty Networks, she and Marc Andreessen cofounded the pioneering social platform Ning, which under her leadership grew to 90 million people across 300,000 active communities in entertainment, politics, and education.

In our conversation, Gina shares her unique perspective on building a company in a competitive market, how she approaches recruiting from a career development standpoint, why she starts each and every morning thinking about the big picture, and the importance of finding time to listen to customers.

