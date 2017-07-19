Facebook launches comparison tool to prove Instant Articles beat mobile web

One-third of all link clicks on Facebook already go to its self-hosted Instant Articles. Facebook claims they drive more referral traffic click for click because people don’t abaondon them mid-click as they do with slow-loading mobile websites. Now Facebook is teaming up with Nielsen to prove that individual publishers benefit when they post with the Instant Articles format.

Today Facebook is launching an analytics comparison tool for Instant Articles publishers. It looks at the referral traffic from a test group of people who see Instant Article versions of links, and a control group that sees mobile web versions. Facebook hopes publishers will see for themselves that they get more traffic from Instant Articles. The tool is now rolling out to publishers who’ve posted enough of both formats, and Facebook plans to add more metrics to the tool in the future.

Facebook says that on average, here’s how much more people click and read Instant Articles over mobile web in different parts of the world.

US and Canada click and read over 25% more

Europe click and read over 30% more

Middle East and North Africa click and read 80% more

Southeast Asia read and click 60% more

Latin America read and click 60% more

India read and click over 75% more

That leaves out of whether these Instant Articles monetize better. That’s something that publishers are increasingly worried about. But with the new tool, publishers should be able to compare the referral traffic and their montization of Instant Articles vs mobile web, and see which ends up making them more money overall.