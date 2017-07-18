Doggie DNA startup Embark raises $4.5 million in seed to find your puppy’s breed

Ever wanted to know the genetic mix of your mutt? Embark, a doggie DNA startup has raised $4.5 million in seed to expand its offering of genetic kits for your pup’s pedigree.

Embark launched in Austin, Texas two years ago with its “Embark Dog DNA Test Kit” that tell dog owners their pet’s pedigree, where in the world their dog comes from and if they have a genetic variant for one of more than 100 genetically inherited diseases. The company partners with Cornell University to test for over 200,000 genetic markers so owners can better understand their dog’s health, and plan for their future.

The test costs $200 and just like in human tests, all it takes is for your pup to sit still while you gather a little drool while swabbing their cheek.

Founder Collective led the round, with participation from Freestyle Capital, ThirdKind, Bill Maris’ new fund Section 32, 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki, and SV Angel. Embark had previously raised $2 million dollars, bringing the total now to $6.5 million.

Embark says it will be using the money to expand its offerings to pet parents, breeders, and veterinarians, hire more scientists to further research, expand its engineering, marketing, and customer service teams and to relocate the company headquarters from Austin to the biotech capital of Boston, Massachusetts.