Jakub Krzych sees a world where computers help us do more than we can imagine

Founder of Estimote, Jakub Krzych, expects the world to be a far kinder place. His beacons are already appearing in museums, stores, and public places and helping folks find their way around indoor spaces. Now he expects them to help us by sending us the data we need where we need it.

Estimote is a Polish success story, one of the few businesses to build global reach in Central Europe. I spoke to Krzych about his growth, the future of beacons, and what near field communications can do for us on the long term. Have a listen.

