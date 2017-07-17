Watch the new trailer for Blade Runner 2049

The sequel to Blade Runner is arriving in theaters on October 6, thirty years after the original, and the latest trailer sheds a lot more light on the story and what’s happened in the intervening decades. This trailer gives us a lot of good Jared Leto time (and he’s definitely a creepy big bad), plus a scene with Dave Bautista doing a good job of not getting typecast as Drax.

This is also another look at the environments and cinematography used in the Blade Runner sequel, which comes off just as impressive as it has in previous stills and video. Nothing I’ve seen so far has me expecting anything short of a great movie from Blade Runner 2049, and the balancing act of recreating the feel of a 30-year-old movie while keeping it modern looks amazing.