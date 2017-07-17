We went gaming at a VR arcade in Hong Kong

TechCrunch was in Hong Kong last week for tech conference Rise — where we watched two robots talking together on stage, among other things. The event is well-known for its after-parties and social activities, but one night we sneaked away from the crowd with a few friends to check out a virtual reality arcade.

Playdium is a new entry to the city, having only opened its doors at the start of July. The studio is kitted out with a dozen or so VR ‘stations’ that include virtual boxing, gun fights, combats games, and even a Japanese Gundam robot machine.

Awesome games aside, the experience was a tiring one — more interesting than the gym for sure, and more fulfilling than gaming from the couch.

Sessions cost HK$260 (US$33) per hour on weekdays, and HK$280 (US$36) per hour on Fridays and weekends. The company advises customers to book ahead of time.

You can find more about Playdium on its Facebook page.

If you’re not in Hong Kong, why not track down the nearest VR arcade to you if you fancy a different kind of evenings out with friends?