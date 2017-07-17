On July 19 we’re hosting the London TechCrunch Meetup + Pitch-Off — it’s our chance to formally connect with the UK’s great entrepreneurs and showcase some new up-and-coming startups.

We have a great lineup of judges who are going to listen to the startup pitches and crown the winner of the London Pitch-Off. Tickets are now sold out.

In addition to a few onstage interviews, you’ll get to see 10 companies pitching and fiercely competing for first place and the great prizes on offer.

These startups will have exactly one minute to pitch their product (with no slides) to a panel of local VC judges and TechCrunch editors. At the end of the night, we’ll crown the winner of the London Pitch-off.

What will they win? The winner will get a table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin. Second and third places will respectively get two tickets and one ticket for Disrupt Berlin. A competition wouldn’t be a competition without judges! Please meet the amazing group who are going to join us onstage next week:

Carolina Brochado, Atomico

Carolina is a Partner at Atomico based in London. She works on sourcing, evaluation and due diligence of global investments.

Carolina focuses on fintech, consumer / retail, and marketplaces. She works with several of Atomico portfolio companies including Lendinvest, Farmdrop and Uniplaces, and sits on the boards of Gympass, Chemist Direct, Bebestore and OnTruck.

Having interned at Atomico during her MBA, Carolina then moved to London as acting COO of an e-commerce start-up, leading daily operations across product management, business development and marketing, before joining Atomico’s team on a permanent basis.

Prior to her MBA, Carolina was at private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, where she worked on multiple buyout opportunities across sectors, including the global credit bureau TransUnion.

Carolina has a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. She is not afraid to admit her healthy obsession with martial arts movies, spicy food, and her Havanese puppy, Lola. Carolina is a native Brazilian and US citizen, fluent in Portuguese, Spanish as well as proficient in French. She loves good wine and is progressing through her sommelier qualifications in her free time.

Suzanne Ashman, Local Globe

Suzanne is a Partner at LocalGlobe, a London-based VC fund that focuses on seed investments. LocalGlobe has been seeding ambitious founders since 1999 including Citymapper, Improbable, Lovefilm, Moo, Tweetdeck, Transferwise and Zoopla. Previously, Suzanne spent five years at Social Finance, an impact investing firm looking to generate social change as well as return on capital.

Sital Teli, Connect Ventures

Sitar Teli is a founder and managing partner of Connect Ventures, a venture firm she started in 2012 with her two partners, Pietro Bezza and Bill Earner. Since its founding, Connect has invested in over 30 companies across Europe, including Citymapper, Typeform, CharlieHR, Boiler Room, Soldo and Curve. Prior to starting Connect Ventures, Sitar was at Doughty Hanson Technology Ventures, where she led that firm’s investment in SoundCloud’s Series A.

—

Join us 19 & 20 July for unbound London, the UK’s largest and most exciting innovation festival, to engage with 5,000 entrepreneurs, corporate/brand executives and investors from 65 countries around the world, be inspired by 150 cross-industry speakers and discover hundreds of pioneering startup.

TechCrunch readers can get limited complimentary tickets with promo code “tcunbound100“