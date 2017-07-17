Amazon
Crunch Report | Disney’s Epic Star Wars Hotel
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Amidst probe of alleged sexual misconduct, AngelList partner Lee Jacobs on leave
- Disney is opening an immersive Star Wars Hotel where each guest gets a storyline
- Apple shows off some of its new emoji on World Emoji Day
- Trademarks show Amazon has sights on meal-kits, “single cow burgers” and other fast food options
- Here’s what Atari’s upcoming Ataribox console will look like
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
