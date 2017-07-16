The official countdown has begun, and we’re T-minus 24 hours until applications close for Startup Battlefield, Disrupt SF 2017. If you don’t submit your application by Monday, July 17 at 12 pm PT, well then, Houston, we have a problem.

Don’t miss your shot to launch your early-stage startup in San Francisco — the heart of Silicon Valley. Between 15-30 startups will be chosen to vie for the top prize: a $50,000 check and the Disrupt Cup.

They will join the ranks of 648 previous Startup Battlefield contenders who have, to date, raised $6.9 billion in funding — and 95 of those companies have been acquired or gone public. Want to know more? You’ll find the complete details of past Battlefields and their participants on the TechCrunch Battlefield Leaderboard.

Participants get six minutes to pitch and present a live product demonstration in front of an audience of roughly 3,000 people — and the event is streamed live world-wide on TechCrunch.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Battlefield participants also receive expert pitch coaching and business advice — not to mention lots of media and investor attention.

Startup Battlefield contenders then field questions from a panel of judges consisting of TechCrunch editors and VCs. Past judges have included the likes of Roelof Botha (Sequoia Capital), Karin Klein (Bloomberg Beta), Susan Lyne (BBG Ventures) and Fred Wilson (Union Square Ventures).

Still not convinced to make that final push? Consider this: You don’t have to win Startup Battlefield to win big. Former TechCrunch CEO, Heather Harde, estimates that “more than half of companies that participate in Battlefields typically receive significant rounds of funding with six months.”

Startup Battlefield, Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20 2017 at Pier 48 in San Francisco.

This is it: The final 24-hour push. Submit your application here before the clock runs out.

Featured Image: John Phillips/Getty Images for TechCrunch