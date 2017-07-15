Disney is opening an immersive Star Wars Hotel where each guest gets a storyline

AHHHHHHH. Disney just announced something that’s potentially so damned cool that I hardly need complete sentences here: Immersive. Star Wars. Hotel.

Details are still super light, but Disney just dropped this bombshell in the middle of its D23 expo down in Los Angeles.

Here’s what we know so far:

All of the employees (or ‘cast members’, in Disney Park lingo) will be in costume and in character

Each guest will get a storyline, which Disney specifically says will “touch every single minute of your day”

It’s meant to take place on a space ship; ‘windows’ will only show space.

The thought is that guests will get to travel on a spaceship and have an adventure that lasts the whole stay “every minute” was the phrase — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) July 15, 2017

In other words, it’s… like… Westworld (or, you know, as close as anyone can get) plus Star Wars, minus all the sexy and/or murdery stuff.

The potential here is incredible. I’d be excited about this even if it was just some haphazard third party throwing together a Star Wars-themed weekend. But with the might of an army of Disney Imagineers and Lucasfilm’s own stamp of approval on it? Oh man, oh man, oh man.

Sadly for us Californians, Disney has only mentioned this as coming to Florida’s Walt Disney World thus far. BRB, buying plane tickets to Orlando.