Equity Podcast: Snap reaches new low, and Uber cries uncle in Russia

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s weekly look at the increasingly troubled venture capital industry.

This week Katie Roof and myself — Alex Wilhelm — were joined by Menlo Ventures’ Matt Murphy, a venture denizen who previously worked for Kleiner Perkins. Matthew Lynley is still on vacation, though he was recently spotted atop a clouded mountain reciting math textbooks to himself. He’ll be back next week.

It was a busy week as the Summer Lull appears ready to miss its entrance entirely and keep the current news cyclone spinning straight into the fall. But, we narrowed our work to the most critical topics of the week.

In order:

