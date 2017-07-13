WordPress.com gives you more options to share your posts on social networks

WordPress.com is slowly but surely replacing all those clunky social sharing plugins that you use. With today’s update, you can now schedule tweets, Facebook posts or LinkedIn updates in WordPress.com’s admin interface.

WordPress.com has had social sharing features for years, but it used to be very basic. You could connect your Facebook or Twitter accounts with your WordPress.com account so that it would tweet and share your articles right after you published something. There was no way to configure the message, share multiple times or schedule a social post.

More recently, WordPress.com introduced a brand new sharing section below each post in the WordPress.com admin interface (not the good old WordPress dashboard, the recent WordPress.com website). This way, you could manually share your posts after publishing them.

Now, you can also schedule your social posts and preview those posts to see what they’re going to look like on Twitter, Facebook, etc. Think about it as a sort of Buffer for your WordPress posts.

Scheduling is a key feature if you want to be serious about your social accounts. The key advantage is that you can schedule multiple social posts at once so that it feels like there’s always something going on on your Facebook page or Twitter account.

And now that WordPress.com provides this feature natively, you don’t need to connect to your Facebook page, Twitter account or LinkedIn profile to manually enter and share the same message on all platforms.

Bigger blogs are still going to use more powerful tools. But it is good enough for millions of websites. It is available if you’re a client who pays for a Premium or Business account on WordPress.com or you’re using the Jetpack plugin as well as a Premium or Business account.