Google adds salon and spa bookings through Maps and Search

Look out StyleSeat and other salon booking apps, starting today Google will let people book hair and spa appointments.

“So that fresh haircut or palm tree-green mani is only a couple taps away,” a post on Google’s blog tells us.

The addition is an expansion through Reserve with Google, which rolled out a feature last year to book wellness and fitness classes right from a business listing within Search and Maps. Google has since partnered with several salons and spas to give us the same options there.

Booking is pretty simple and you can do it a couple of different ways. You can do it by going to Maps, searching for the salon and then booking straight from there. It’s the same process if you go to Search. Another, but less convenient way, is to go to Reserve with Google’s site and type in the salon or spa there.

The addition seems pretty convenient for users and keeps them on the Google platform, but also helps the search giant collect a bunch of data about where we are going and what we are doing with our time.