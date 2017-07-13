echo
Crunch Report | DraftKings and FanDuel No Longer Merging

Roku is planning an IPO for this year

  1. Uber, Yandex combine ridesharing and UberEATS in Russian markets in a $3.72B JV
  2. DraftKings and FanDuel will no longer merge
  3. Amazon said to be working on a premium version of the Echo
  4. Jet.com is installing Latch access systems in 1,000 NYC apartment buildings for easier deliveries

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

