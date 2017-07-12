Diversity
Uber engineering manager who oversaw Susan Fowler’s department has reportedly left

AG Gangadhar, who led Uber’s storage, machine learning and infrastructure groups, has left the company, Recode reports. Gangadhar was reportedly a director Fowler referenced in her blog post about mismanagement, sexual harassment and other issues at Uber. But his departure was reportedly not related to Fowler’s claims.

Since Fowler’s post came out five months ago, many, many top-level executives have departed Uber, including CEO Travis Kalanick, SVP of business Emil Michael, head of finance Gautam Gupta, general counsel for EMEA Jim Callaghan and others.

Uber also conducted an internal investigation in light of Fowler’s accusations, in which it reviewed 215 claims of sexual harassment, discrimination and other complaints. As a result, more than 20 employees were fired.

I’ve reached out to Uber and will update this story if I hear back.

