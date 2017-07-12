On 19 July we’re hosting the TechCrunch Meetup + Pitch-Off in London, in partnership with Unbound. — and it’s going to be great! Tickets are still available, so grab yours today.

You’ll get to see 10 companies pitching and fiercely competing for first place. These startups will have exactly one minute to pitch their product (with no slides) to a panel of local VC judges and TechCrunch editors. Once they’ve finished, we’ll crown the winner of the London Pitch-Off.

A competition without prizes is no fun, right? The winner will get a table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin. Second and third places will respectively get two tickets and one ticket for Disrupt Berlin.

So without further ado, here are the 10 startups pitching at the TechCrunch London Meetup:

More about the Unbound Conference:

Join us 19 & 20 July for unbound London, the UK’s largest and most exciting innovation festival, to engage with 5,000 entrepreneurs, corporate/brand executives and investors from 65 countries around the world, be inspired by 150 cross-industry speakers and discover hundreds of pioneering startup.

