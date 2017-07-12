Microsoft
Crunch Report | Hyperloop One Tests Full-Scale Version

Today’s Stories 

  1. Vizio files $100M lawsuit against LeEco
  2. Hyperloop One tests its full-scale system for the first time
  3. Microsoft creates an AI research lab to challenge Google and DeepMind
  4. MIT’s glasses-free home 3D tech could make help 3D movies more popular

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Gregory Manalo

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

