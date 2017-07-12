Apple will toss in a pair of Beats headphones for students who buy a Mac or iPad Pro

Starting today, Apple’s sweetening its education discount program by tossing in a free pair of Beats headphones for qualified students. The deals is timed to coincide with the looming back to school season, wrapping up on September 25.

The company will comp a pair of Beats Solo3, Powerbeats3 or Beats X headphones for students (or teachers) who pick up an iMac, Mac Pro or any of the various flavors of MacBook. Those who pickup the 10.5- or 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro, will either get a free pair of BeatsX headphones or a $150 discount on the pricier Solo or Powerbeats — non-Pro versions of the tablet don’t qualify for the deal.

Employees of K-12 and higher education institutions qualify for the discount, as do college students who can verify their enrollment. The deal is part of Apple’s embrace of education that dates back to the days of getting the Apple II in education labs. In recent years, the company has pushed to make the iPad a part of K – 12 curriculum, hoping students will graduate to iPad Pros and Macs as they make their way up the ladder of higher education.

The educational discounts themselves aren’t huge, capping out at $300 on the Mac side and $20 for the iPad Pro — but given that the Solo3 Wireless retail for around $300 themselves, this does sweeten the deal for those in the market. And no doubt the headphones will be put to good use listening to lectures on iTunes U and definitely not movies and music while they should be in class.

On that note, the company is also discounting Apple Music down to $5 a month for eligible students.