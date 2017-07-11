Wiz Khalifa overtakes Psy to claim the most-watched YouTube video of all-time

Wiz Khalifa’s Furious 7 homage, See You Again, has overtaken Psy’s Gangnam Style for the title of YouTube’s most-watched video ever.

The music video, which serves as a bit of a tribute for the late Paul Walker with various scenes from his role in the Fast and the Furious movies, has garnered more than 2,897,575,000 views. The video was releases in April of 2015.

Gangnam Style has held the title of most-watched video on the service for nearly half a decade, being the first video to skyrocket past one billion views just a few months after it was released on July 15, 2012. Don’t expect Wiz Khalifa to hold this record for quite the same time that Wiz has. Luis Fonzi’s Despacito (the version sans Bieber) has racked up nearly 2.5 billion views in just five months and seems poised to overtake See You Again in short order.

YouTube announced recently that it has 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users watching on average more than one hour per day of video on mobile alone.