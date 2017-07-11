Trump hotel guests had their credit card information hacked (again)

According to a new report from the Washington Post, Trump Hotels has been hacked again. The 14 affected properties include Trump Central Park, Trump Chicago, Trump Las Vegas and Trump DC with most of the hacks occurring between November 2016 and March 2017.

The hack, confirmed by the luxury hotel chain, reportedly compromised the credit card numbers, names, addresses and phone numbers of guests who booked using the hotel’s third-party booking system known as Sabre Hospitality Solutions.

According to a company statement, “It did not affect Trump Hotels’ systems. The privacy and protection of our guests’ information is a matter we take very seriously…”

Trump Hotels also had its system breached with malware targeting credit cards back in July 2015 and again in early 2016. That year, the company was fined $50,000 for waiting for months to notify customers after realizing their credit cards had been compromised.