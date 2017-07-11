Media
Netflix

Stranger Things Season 2 arrives on Netflix on October 27

Posted by
Next Story

Tesla to triple service capability with repair fleet and service center expansion

Just in time for Halloween 2017, Netflix will offer up all new episodes of its hit series Stranger Things: We now know that we’re going to get the second season episodes on October 27, confirmed via a poster shared by Netflix on Twitter depicting the show’s four protagonists staring down an ominous looking storm.

We’ve seen a trailer for the show already (embedded below) and we know that the second season happens in 1984, and includes some very direct nods to Ghostbusters. We’ve also seen that the main baddie is likely a huge, monster that threatens on a larger scale than did the beast from the original – which is pretty terrifying considering how scary that hing already was.

How can four plucky kids (and likely Eleven, too) fight a creepy trans-dimensional thing that looks like it’s the size of at least a small warehouse? Friendship, of course, but we’ll have to wait until this fall to find out what else they use to combat the terror.

Crunchbase

  • Netflix

    • Founded 1997
    • Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
    • Location Los Gatos, CA
    • Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
    • Website https://www.netflix.com
    • Full profile for Netflix

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Netflix
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Tesla to triple service capability with repair fleet and service center expansion

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard