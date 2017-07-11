It’s certainly hard to resist the siren song of online deals on Amazon Prime day, so while you’re at it, why not also grab a deal on a great tech conference – TechCrunch Disrupt SF.

Today only, we’re releasing a limited number of two-for-one Disrupt SF tickets – the lowest price available on admission to our flagship event this September 18-20. What does admission to Disrupt SF get you? You’ll spend three full days surrounded by more than 500 super promising, early stage startups (including the next cohort of Startup Battlefield) and learn from some of the most prominent founders and investors rocking the front pages of TechCrunch. We’re assembling a top-tier lineup of main-stage speakers, including Houzz co-founders Adi Tatarko and Alon Cohen, artificial intelligence and robotics expert Sebastian Thrun, Golden State Warriors MVP and startup investor Kevin Durant, and more.

We’re also bringing some of the topics from our main stage to more intimate settings in Off The Record sessions where you can join in on in-depth conversations and network with top founders and investors making big moves in hot categories like health/biotech, cryptocurrency/blockchain, artificial intelligence/machine learning, drones/mobility/robotics, privacy/security, AR/VR, and more. Investors will be able to keep their deals flowing by using CrunchMatch, a program that curates meetings at Disrupt SF with founders fitting their investment profile.

When the day’s networking is done, there are parties throughout the night. You’ll join 5,000 tech founders, investors and hackers from dozens of countries to create connections that will last long after the conference is done.

These two-for-one tickets are certainly a great deal you won’t want to pass up. Grab one of your colleagues and sign up to get your 2-for-1 tickets here before this deal disappears.