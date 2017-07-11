Enterprise
Dan Siroker
Optimizely

Optimizely hires Jay Larson as its new CEO

Posted by
Next Story

Here’s how the Tesla Model 3 changed from prototype to production car

Co-founder Dan Siroker is stepping down as the CEO of Optimizely. He’s handing the role over to Jay Larson, who was previously CEO at Birst, as well as an executive at Mercury Interactive and Success Factors.

“Optimizely is uniquely positioned to help every company use experimentation to increase the revenue generated by customer facing applications,” Larson said in the announcement. “Same systems, same cost, more revenue and immediate ROI. This is what we deliver. We’re powering the digital revolution.”

In a blog post, Siroker wrote that he will remain involved in Optimizely as co-founder and executive chairman, specifically managing the design, engineering and product management team.

“I will NOT serve as a figurehead with little operational responsibility,” Siroker said. At the same time, he noted that “there can only be one CEO”: “That person is Jay, not me. Jay is ultimately accountable for our performance as a company, and to that end, I will do everything I can to make him successful.”

Optimizely was founded in 2009 by Siroker and Pete Koomen. Before starting the company, Siroker worked as the head of analytics for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, and Optimizely built technology in a similar vein, helping businesses test different versions of their websites and apps. The company has now raised $146 million in funding and, as part of today’s announcement, says it’s grown to $90 million in annual recurring revenue.

So why make the change at the top? Siroker said it was time to hire someone with experience building big enterprise software companies, and he pointed to a study showing (among other things) that startups seem to be more valuable when the founder willingly relinquish control of their job as CEO and the board of directors.

Featured Image: Dan Siroker

Crunchbase

  • Optimizely

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Optimizely is a world-class website optimization platform, providing A/B and multivariate testing that is incredibly powerful and easy-to-use. Optimizely enables users with and without technical expertise to make dynamic changes to their websites, test the variations to live traffic, gather immediate results, and start achieving goals. Over 5,000 enterprises have adopted Optimizely, including Starbucks, …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Internet, Personalization, A/B Testing, Software
    • Website http://optimizely.com
    • Full profile for Optimizely

  • Dan Siroker

    • Bio Dan Siroker is the Chief Executive Officer of Optimizely. The inspiration for Optimizely came from Dan's work as the Director of Analytics for the Obama Presidential Campaign and Deputy New Media Director for the Presidential Transition. Before Optimizely, Dan co-founded an online math game for kids called CarrotSticks. Formerly, he was also a Product Manager for Google Chrome and AdWords. Dan …
    • Full profile for Dan Siroker

  • Jay Larson

    • Bio Jay is Birst’s CEO. Jay brings more than 25 years of experience in the software industry to Birst and has been a pioneer in building SaaS software companies. Prior to joining Birst, Jay served as the President of Worldwide Field Operations at Jive Software. Before leading the Jive field team, he spent five years at SuccessFactors, where he was Vice President of Enterprise Sales, propelling revenue …
    • Full profile for Jay Larson

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Dan Siroker
  • Optimizely
  • Enterprise
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Here’s how the Tesla Model 3 changed from prototype to production car

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard